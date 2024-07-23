Melissa Stark (Olympics)

Melissa Stark works her fourth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serving as a swimming reporter at the Paris Games after having in the same role during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Stark will begin her third season as the sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football and was nominated for a Sports Emmy in 2022 following her first season in the role. Prior to joining NBC Sports, Stark worked at NFL Network, ABC’s Monday Night Football, TODAY, ESPN, and more.

She previously worked three Olympics, anchoring MSNBC’s Beijing 2008 coverage, serving as an NBC Sports correspondent for speed skating and the opening ceremony in Torino in 2006, and reporting on swimming and diving in Athens in 2004.