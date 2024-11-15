 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
NO. 2 ALABAMA VS. NO. 13 PURDUE & NO. 9 ARIZONA AT WISCONSIN THIS FRIDAY HIGHLIGHT BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL QUADRUPLEHEADER EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2025 NASCAR SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTED BY ALL CUP SERIES PLAYOFF RACES PRESENTED ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
NO. 1 OREGON AND DILLON GABRIEL VISIT WISCONSIN ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT, HEADLINING COLLEGE FOOTBALL DOUBLEHEADER ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 16

2024 Paris Olympics

TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

ARSENAL VISIT CHELSEA IN LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 10, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Michael J. Cavanagh

President, Comcast Corporation

Michael J. Cavanagh serves as President of Comcast Corporation, a Fortune 35 global media and technology company that reaches hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide through the connectivity and platforms it provides and the content and experiences it creates.

Mike has a broad range of responsibilities, partnering with Chairman and CEO to manage all aspects of the business. Comcast has approximately 186,000 employees worldwide, $122 billion in annual revenue, and is one of the 20 most profitable companies in the United States.

Mike joined Comcast as the company’s CFO in 2015 after spending more than 20 years in the financial services industry. From 2012 to 2014, he was co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Corporate & Investment Bank, a global leader in its industry with over $30 billion in revenue and more than 60,000 employees working in nearly 100 countries. In this role, Mike co-headed all investment banking, cash management, investor services, and the largest global markets and trading business in the world. Prior to that, he served as JPMorgan Chase’s CFO for six years, where he helped lead the company successfully through the financial crisis. Immediately prior to joining Comcast, Mike briefly served as co-President and co-COO of The Carlyle Group, a leading global alternative asset manager.

Mike earned a B.A. from Yale University and a J.D. from the University of Chicago. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serves on the board of HealthVerity. Mike also serves on the Board of Trustees at Yale and is Chairman of the Yale Corporation Committee on Investments.