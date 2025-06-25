PGA TOUR’S ROCKET CLASSIC IN DETROIT AND U.S. SENIOR OPEN AT THE BROADMOOR HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ GOLF COVERAGE ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club on GOLF Channel – Thursday/Friday at 3 p.m. ET, Saturday/Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs – Thursday/Friday Exclusive Coverage on Peacock & Primetime on GOLF Channel, Weekend on NBC/Peacock

LPGA Tour Dow Championship Team Event at Midland Country Club – Coverage Begins Thursday at 11 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Italian Open Begins Thursday at 7:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 25, 2025 – NBC Sports presents nearly 60 hours of live golf coverage this week on GOLF Channel, including the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club and the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs.

This week’s tournament coverage also features the LPGA Tour Dow Championship team event at Midland Country Club in Michigan and the DP World Tour Italian Open at Argentario Golf Club.

PGA TOUR: ROCKET CLASSIC

Fresh off his dramatic victory at the Travelers Championship, 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley headlines the field this week at the Rocket Classic. Bradley defeated Tommy Fleetwood by one shot last weekend, birdieing the final hole while Fleetwood bogeyed for a two-shot swing on the 72nd hole. Cam Davis is the defending champion of the Rocket Classic, earning a one-shot victory over four competitors last year.

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes: Tom Abbott

On-Course: Arron Oberholser / Colt Knost

Notable Players This Week



Keegan Bradley

Cam Davis

Collin Morikawa

Patrick Cantlay

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Gordon Sargent

USGA/PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: U.S. SENIOR OPEN

The U.S. Senior Open will be held at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs this week as the top players on PGA TOUR Champions compete for a national championship. The field of 156 players includes a number of past winners of the championship including Bernhard Langer and Padraig Harrington. NBC Sports’ Notah Begay III qualified for the U.S. Senior Open through final qualifying for the second consecutive year. Last year’s winner, Richard Bland, is not defending his 2024 title because of his commitment to LIV Golf, which has a tournament this week.

Peacock carries exclusive coverage Thursday and Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET and GOLF Channel airs live primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Weekend coverage airs on NBC and Peacock beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Brad Faxon

: Holes: Peter Jacobsen

On-Course: Roger Maltbie / Mark Rolfing

LPGA TOUR: DOW CHAMPIONSHIP

The Dow Championship is the first two-player team event in the history of the LPGA Tour, which features 72 two-woman teams competing in stroke play format alternating between foursomes and four-ball. Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul are defending champions of the event, defeating the team of Jennifer Kupcho and Ally Ewing by one shot.

Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel airs at 11 a.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday coverage airing at 3 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: On-Course: Karen Stupples / Kay Cockerill

Notable Teams This Week



Ruoning Yin-Jeeno Thitikul

Megan Khang-Lexi Thompson

Jennifer Kupcho-Leona Maguire

Lydia Ko-Danielle Kang

Haeran Ryu-Rose Zhang

DP WORLD TOUR: ITALIAN OPEN

The Italian Open was first played in 1925 and has been a part of the DP World Tour schedule since 1971. Marcel Siem won last year’s event in a playoff over Tom McKibbin. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday-Friday and 6:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, at 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Todd Lewis, Jim Gallagher Jr., and Amy Rogers.

Day

Golf Central

Thursday

2-3 / 9-10 p.m.

Friday

2-3 / 9-10 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 6-7 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 / 6-7 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

