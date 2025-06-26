PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM SOUTHWICK, MASS., THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 28, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 10 a.m. ET with Race at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Before Transitioning Exclusively on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET

Haiden Deegan, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and More Motocross Stars Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 26, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, June 28, from The Wick 338 in Southwick, Mass., live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage transitioning exclusively to Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

Jett Lawrence’s unbeaten start to the season continued in High Point earlier this month, as he won his fourth consecutive race to remain atop the 450 Class leaderboard (190 points), while Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac rounded out the podium. Tomac currently sits in second place overall (-28), with Aaron Plessinger in third (-34). In the 250 Class race, Haiden Deegan won his third race of the season and maintained his first-place standings in the points leaderboard (194 points); Jo Shimoda (-42) and Chance Hymas (-62).

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action from Southwick. Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as reporters.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap High Point and preview the upcoming Pro Motocross schedule on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Southwick gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters : Jason Thomas , Katie Osborne

: , Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., June 28

Race Day Live

Peacock

10 a.m.



Race – Southwick

NBC, Peacock

1-2 p.m.



Race – Southwick

Peacock

2 p.m.



