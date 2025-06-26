PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM SOUTHWICK, MASS., THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 28, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
PGA TOUR’S ROCKET CLASSIC IN DETROIT AND U.S. SENIOR OPEN AT THE BROADMOOR HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ GOLF COVERAGE ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK
GRANT HILL TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS GAME ANALYST
MARIA TAYLOR NAMED NBC SPORTS’ LEAD NBA AND WNBA STUDIO HOST

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PGA TOUR’S ROCKET CLASSIC IN DETROIT AND U.S. SENIOR OPEN AT THE BROADMOOR HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ GOLF COVERAGE ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK
GRANT HILL TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS GAME ANALYST
MARIA TAYLOR NAMED NBC SPORTS’ LEAD NBA AND WNBA STUDIO HOST

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM SOUTHWICK, MASS., THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 28, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published June 26, 2025 10:55 AM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 10 a.m. ET with Race at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Before Transitioning Exclusively on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET

Haiden Deegan, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and More Motocross Stars Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 26, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, June 28, from The Wick 338 in Southwick, Mass., live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage transitioning exclusively to Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

Jett Lawrence’s unbeaten start to the season continued in High Point earlier this month, as he won his fourth consecutive race to remain atop the 450 Class leaderboard (190 points), while Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac rounded out the podium. Tomac currently sits in second place overall (-28), with Aaron Plessinger in third (-34). In the 250 Class race, Haiden Deegan won his third race of the season and maintained his first-place standings in the points leaderboard (194 points); Jo Shimoda (-42) and Chance Hymas (-62).

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action from Southwick. Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as reporters.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap High Point and preview the upcoming Pro Motocross schedule on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Southwick gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
  • Analyst: James Stewart
  • Reporters: Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne
  • Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBC
  • Streaming – Peacock
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., June 28
Race Day Live
Peacock
10 a.m.

Race – Southwick
NBC, Peacock
1-2 p.m.

Race – Southwick
Peacock
2 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--