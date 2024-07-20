Monica Askamit (Olympics)

Monica Askamit will make her debut as a fencing analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Askamit won the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist in the team event for Team USA as well as a gold medal with Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. A five-time Pan American Fencing Championships medalist, Askamit also enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at Penn State, winning two NCAA team championships (finishing as the individual runner-up in women’s saber in 2012) and earning three All-American selections.