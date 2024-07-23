 Skip navigation
Naoko Funayama (Olympics)

Reporter

Naoko Funayama returns for her second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal as a reporter, following her debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the same role. She serves as sideline reporter for broadcasts of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution.

Funayama previously spent five seasons as rink-side and beat reporter for Boston Bruins telecasts on NESN, where she covered the team’s trips to Prague and Belfast. She also reported on Boston Red Sox games at Tokyo Dome. Funayama lived in Tokyo for a time and speaks Japanese and French.

Fast Facts

  • Second Olympics with NBCU
  • Sideline reporter for MLS’s New England Revolution
  • Speaks Japanese & French