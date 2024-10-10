Nicole Auerbach

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Notre Dame PB.png
PEACOCK EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS ENTIRE NOTRE DAME HOME HOCKEY SCHEDULE LIVE IN 2024-25 SEASON
Pressbox Main Page - figs
NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2024-25 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK STREAMS EVERY EVENT LIVE
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
PGA TOUR’S INAUGURAL BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP IN UTAH HEADLINES LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Chicago Fan Fest - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 21-22
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Notre Dame PB.png
PEACOCK EXCLUSIVELY PRESENTS ENTIRE NOTRE DAME HOME HOCKEY SCHEDULE LIVE IN 2024-25 SEASON
Pressbox Main Page - figs
NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2024-25 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK STREAMS EVERY EVENT LIVE
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
PGA TOUR’S INAUGURAL BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP IN UTAH HEADLINES LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Chicago Fan Fest - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 21-22
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Nicole Auerbach Press Box Download

Nicole Auerbach

Lead College Football and Basketball Insider

Nicole Auerbach, who has covered college football and basketball since 2011, joined NBC Sports in 2023 as the lead college football insider and in 2024 expanded her role to include college basketball and other college sports across NBC Sports linear and digital platforms.

In the fall, she appears weekly on NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown and College Countdown studio shows and across college football programming on NBC Sports platforms, providing the latest from the players, coaches and schools that are making news each week. On NBC Sports Digital platforms, Auerbach covers the national college sports landscape as a columnist and co-hosts college football podcast Rushing the Field with Joshua Perry.

Beginning this fall, she serves as lead insider on NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage, which includes the Big Ten, Big East, and Atlantic 10.

Auerbach, who continues to serve as a host for SiriusXM, previously spent seven years as a senior writer covering college football for The Athletic and 10 years as a studio analyst for Big Ten Network. In 2021, she became the youngest-ever winner of the National Sports Media Association’s coveted national sportswriter of the year award.

Auerbach is a graduate of the University of Michigan.