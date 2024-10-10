Nicole Auerbach, who has covered college football and basketball since 2011, joined NBC Sports in 2023 as the lead college football insider and in 2024 expanded her role to include college basketball and other college sports across NBC Sports linear and digital platforms.

In the fall, she appears weekly on NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown and College Countdown studio shows and across college football programming on NBC Sports platforms, providing the latest from the players, coaches and schools that are making news each week. On NBC Sports Digital platforms, Auerbach covers the national college sports landscape as a columnist and co-hosts college football podcast Rushing the Field with Joshua Perry.

Beginning this fall, she serves as lead insider on NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage, which includes the Big Ten, Big East, and Atlantic 10.

Auerbach, who continues to serve as a host for SiriusXM, previously spent seven years as a senior writer covering college football for The Athletic and 10 years as a studio analyst for Big Ten Network. In 2021, she became the youngest-ever winner of the National Sports Media Association’s coveted national sportswriter of the year award.

Auerbach is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

