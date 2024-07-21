Noah Eagle (Olympics)

Noah Eagle serves as the play-by-play commentator for Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in his second Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal. Previously, Eagle called NBCU’s coverage of 3-on-3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Noah Eagle joined NBC Sports in 2023 as the play-by-play voice of Big Ten Saturday Night – the weekly primetime Big Ten Football game NBC and Peacock. In his first year with NBC Sports, he called an NFL Wild Card Game and an NFL regular season game on NBC and Peacock, and the first season of Big Ten Men’s Basketball on Peacock. Eagle also called Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon in February 2024.

In May 2024, Eagle received the Sports Emmy award for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On Air.