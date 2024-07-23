Paige Mackenzie (Olympics)

Paige Mackenzie serves as a studio analyst for golf during NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage in Paris after making her debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games as tournament analyst of women’s golf. Mackenzie serves as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of LPGA Tour, college and women’s golf events, including the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She made her GOLF Channel debut in 2012 as a contributing analyst for Golf Central during the CME Group Tour Championship, and regular GOLF Channel analyst in 2013 while continuing to play a full schedule on the LPGA Tour.

Mackenzie was a three-time NCAA All-American at the University of Washington, where she was the top-ranked amateur in the country during her senior year.

