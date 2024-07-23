Paul Sunderland (Olympics)

A U.S. Olympic volleyball gold medalist in 1984, Paul Sunderland serves as NBCUniversal’s indoor volleyball play-by-play announcer for the eighth consecutive Olympics dating back to Barcelona in 1992.

Sunderland, who began his broadcasting career in 1985 alongside former teammate and NBCU Olympic play-by-play commentator Chris Marlowe, has served as a play-by-play announcer and reporter for a variety of sports and networks, including the NBA, WNBA, and Olympic sports for NBC, ESPN and Prime. Sunderland also served as lead play-by-play commentator for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2002 through 2005 and won two Emmy Awards for his work with the Lakers.

Sunderland was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. volleyball team at the 1984 Olympics, capping off a career where he won U.S. Player of the Year awards in 1977, 1979 and 1982. He also earned All-American honors at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.