Peyton Manning (Olympics)

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony at Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Since retiring from the NFL, Manning founded Omaha Productions and has won two Sports Emmy Awards for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, an alternative broadcast on ESPN2 that he co-hosts with his brother and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

Over the course of a 17-year NFL career, Manning was a five-time NFL MVP and was named to 14 Pro Bowls and seven AP All-Pro teams. The No. 1 pick out of Tennessee in the 1998 NFL Draft, Manning ranks third in NFL history in passing yards (71,940) and touchdown passes (539).

Fast Facts

