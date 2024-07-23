 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
PL Press Box.png
Peyton Manning (Olympics)

Opening Ceremony Host

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony at Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Since retiring from the NFL, Manning founded Omaha Productions and has won two Sports Emmy Awards for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, an alternative broadcast on ESPN2 that he co-hosts with his brother and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

Over the course of a 17-year NFL career, Manning was a five-time NFL MVP and was named to 14 Pro Bowls and seven AP All-Pro teams. The No. 1 pick out of Tennessee in the 1998 NFL Draft, Manning ranks third in NFL history in passing yards (71,940) and touchdown passes (539).

Fast Facts

  • NBCU Olympic debut
  • Founded Omaha Productions and has won two Sports Emmy Awards for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, two-time Super Bowl champion, and five-time NFL MVP; Ranks third in NFL history in passing yards and touchdown passes