Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

2024 Paris Olympics

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics

Premier League

Phaidra Knight (Olympics)

Rugby Analyst

World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight will serve as a women’s rugby analyst for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage in Paris, marking her second Olympic assignment with NBC following her Olympic broadcasting debut for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Knight, a three-time Women’s Rugby World Cup participant and USA Rugby Player of the Decade was a 18-year member of the USA Rugby Women’s Eagles with 35 international caps, and participated in three Women’s Rugby World Cups (2002, 2006, and 2010). She won All-World Team honors in two World Cups and was named USA Rugby Player of the Decade in 2010.

Knight has served as a women’s rugby coach for Princeton University and Monroe College and made her debut with NBC as an analyst for the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup.