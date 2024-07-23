Phaidra Knight (Olympics)

World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight will serve as a women’s rugby analyst for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage in Paris, marking her second Olympic assignment with NBC following her Olympic broadcasting debut for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Knight, a three-time Women’s Rugby World Cup participant and USA Rugby Player of the Decade was a 18-year member of the USA Rugby Women’s Eagles with 35 international caps, and participated in three Women’s Rugby World Cups (2002, 2006, and 2010). She won All-World Team honors in two World Cups and was named USA Rugby Player of the Decade in 2010.

Knight has served as a women’s rugby coach for Princeton University and Monroe College and made her debut with NBC as an analyst for the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup.