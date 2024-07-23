Rebecca Lowe (Olympics)

Rebecca Lowe serves as daytime host for her sixth consecutive Olympics with NBCUniversal – beginning with the 2014 Sochi Olympics on NBCSN, followed by NBC and NBCSN for the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and most recently on NBC for the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Lowe is currently the host of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage, including Premier League Mornings and Premier League Live, the pre- and post-match shows from NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

Prior to joining NBC Sports in 2013, Lowe served as co-host of ESPN UK’s coverage of Premier League soccer. Lowe joined ESPN UK in 2009 to co-host its Premier League and FA Cup coverage, co-anchor the debate show Between the Lines and host all of the England Under 21 Qualifiers. Lowe also crossed the Atlantic to co-host ESPN’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011 and its Euro 2012 coverage from Bristol, Conn.

Fast Facts