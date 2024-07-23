Rex Hoggard (Olympics)

Rex Hoggard will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a golf reporter at this summer’s Paris Games. Hoggard is a veteran sportswriter and a senior writer for GOLF Channel, covering golf’s professional tours.

Hoggard handles breaking news, features and opinion stories for the network. Hoggard additionally contributes to the network’s news coverage on-air, as a reporter and host on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From on-site at golf’s biggest events.

Hoggard also hosts NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, with Ryan Lavner, which sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport. Rex and Lav break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Before joining GOLF Channel, Hoggard accumulated more than 15 years of journalism experience, including nine years at Golfweek magazine. Hoggard began his career at the Orlando Sentinel, then worked as a staff reporter for the Highline News in Washington before joining Golfweek in 1999.

Fast Facts