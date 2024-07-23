Rich Lerner (Olympics)

Rich Lerner handles play-by-play commentary on the gymnastics daytime team for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage in Paris, his fourth Olympic assignment with NBCU. Lerner has been a studio host and play-by-play commentator for GOLF Channel for over 25 years, leading the network’s Golf Central Live From studio coverage from golf’s biggest events. As part of GOLF Channel’s Golf Central Live From coverage, Lerner writes and narrates essays that add perspective to critical moments in the sport, and the players whom they center around.

Lerner first served as host of golf coverage during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, handled reporting duties at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, and provided play-by-play commentary for golf at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Through the years, Lerner has brought a number of in-depth specials to GOLF Channel, from New York Stories to Courage on the Fairways to Tiger Woods: Millennium Man, and was honored with the Women’s Sports Foundation Journalism Award for his documentary, Se Ri Pak, A Champion’s Journey.

Lerner grew up working at his father’s driving range and miniature golf course in Allentown, Pa., and graduated from Temple University in 1983.

