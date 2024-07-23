 Skip navigation
Rick McKinney (Olympics)

Archery Analyst

Rick McKinney serves as an archery analyst for the Paris Olympics, his fourth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal. McKinney made his debut as an archery analyst for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and reprised the role for Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

Arguably the most successful archer in U.S. history, McKinney is a four-time Olympian, earning a silver medal in the men’s individual competition in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and a silver medal in the men’s team competition in Seoul in 1988. McKinney finished fourth in the men’s individual in 1976 in Montreal and also competed in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

McKinney is a three-time individual world champion (1977, 1983 and 1985), won five world championship team titles (1975, 1977, 1979, 1981 and 1983), and won nine U.S. Championships between 1977-87.

McKinney is a graduate of Arizona State University and is the author of the book The Simple Art of Winning: How To Shoot Your Best.

Fast Facts

  • Fourth Olympics with NBCU as archery analyst (2012, 2016 and 2021)
  • Four-time Olympian, won silver in 1984 (individual) and 1988 (team)
  • Three-time individual World Champion (1977, 1983 and 1985)
  • Nine-time U.S. national champion