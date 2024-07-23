Ronnie Abaldonado (Olympics)

Ronnie Abaldonado serves as a breaking analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Breaking makes its debut at the Paris Olympics.

A world renowned breaker and a Red Bull BC One All Star, Abaldonado won the 2008 season of MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew as a member of Super Cr3W and has won numerous international team competitions including the 2007 Red Bull BC One World Final. In 2012, he co-founded his studio, District Arts, where he trains aspiring dancers in the Las Vegas area.

Fast Facts

