Savannah Sellers (Olympics)

Savannah Sellers makes her Olympic debut as a correspondent for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Sellers is an anchor and correspondent at NBC News, where she co-anchors “Morning News NOW” on NBC News NOW and co-hosts “Stay Tuned,” NBC News’ flagship Gen Z news program on Snapchat. Her reporting focuses on trends and social issues impacting younger audiences, covering topics from gun violence to climate change. Sellers has interviewed numerous public figures, politicians, and celebrities, including a headline-making exclusive with Anna Sorokin. She is an Emmy Award winner for her work on NBC Nightly News and received the 2022 Gracie Award for Online Video Host.

Fast Facts

· 1st Olympics with NBCU

· Anchor for “Morning News NOW” on NBC News NOW.

· Co-host of “Stay Tuned” on Snapchat.

· Emmy Award winner for NBC Nightly News series Hooked: America’s Heroin Epidemic.

· Graduate of University of Colorado at Boulder’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication.