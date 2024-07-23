Sean Grande (Olympics)

Sean Grande makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a boxing play-by-play commentator for its coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

A long-time television and radio commentator, Grande is the radio play-by-play voice of the Boston Celtics, a role he has held since the 2001-02 NBA season. He has called Premier Boxing Champions and Top Rank Boxing bouts, and previously served as the play-by-play voice of Bellator MMA. He has also called hockey, soccer, baseball, and more throughout his career.

Fast Facts