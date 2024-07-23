 Skip navigation
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

2024 Paris Olympics

Premier League

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics

Premier League

Sean O’Neill (Olympics)

Table Tennis Analyst

Sean O’Neill returns as a table tennis analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics, which marks his fifth consecutive assignment in that role with NBCU dating back to the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

A U.S. Table Tennis Hall of Famer, O’Neill represented Team USA in table tennis at the Olympic Games in Seoul (1988) and Barcelona (1992) and was the 1990 North American Men’s Singles Champion. O’Neill has won every U.S. National Age Championship title, and has won the U.S. National Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles a total of 16 times.

After retiring from full-time play, O’Neill began his coaching career, which included stints with the U.S. Table Tennis Paralympic Team in 2004, 2008 and 2012 and collegiate coaching stops at the University of Virginia, where he earned National Coach of the Year honors in 2005, and Portland State University. Recently, O’Neill has also served as an analyst for Major League Table Tennis’ inaugural 2023-24 season.