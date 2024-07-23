Shannon Rowbury (Olympics)

Shannon Rowbury will make her debut a track and field analyst on NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

A three-time Olympian and former American record holder, Rowbury represented the United States at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Summer Olympics. She achieved her best Olympic finish in the 1500m, placing 4th in Rio 2016. Rowbury also earned a bronze medal in the 1500m at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

Throughout her career, Rowbury established herself as one of America’s leading middle-distance runners. She broke Mary Slaney’s 32-year-old American record in the 1500m with a time of 3:56.29 in 2015. That same year, Rowbury helped set the world record with the U.S. team for the distance medley relay. Rowbury also set the American record in the 5000m in 2016, running 14:38.92.

