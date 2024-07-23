Sloane Martin (Olympics)

Sloane Martin makes her Olympic debut as a play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Martin is the lead play-by-play broadcaster for women’s basketball coverage on Big Ten Network and is a sideline reporter for the Minnesota Lynx. She previously worked as a reporter for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis and has experience in play-by-play broadcasting for college and high school sports.

In 2019, Martin became the first woman to handle television play-by-play duties at the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) boys state hockey tournament. She has also called girls state hockey tournament games and several Prep Bowl football games for 45TV.

Fast Facts

