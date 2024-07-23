 Skip navigation
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS' STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE "CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY" MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Sloane Martin (Olympics)

Play-by-Play Commentator

Sloane Martin makes her Olympic debut as a play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Martin is the lead play-by-play broadcaster for women’s basketball coverage on Big Ten Network and is a sideline reporter for the Minnesota Lynx. She previously worked as a reporter for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis and has experience in play-by-play broadcasting for college and high school sports.

In 2019, Martin became the first woman to handle television play-by-play duties at the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) boys state hockey tournament. She has also called girls state hockey tournament games and several Prep Bowl football games for 45TV.

Fast Facts

  • 1st Olympics with NBCU.
  • Lead play-by-play broadcaster for women’s basketball cover on Big Ten Network
  • Sideline reporter for the Minnesota Lynx.
  • Played Division III basketball at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.