Steve Kornacki (Olympics)

NBC News’ and MSNBC’s celebrated national political correspondent, Paris marks Steve Kornacki’s third Olympics with NBCU. He has brought his election-style coverage to NBC Sports’ Football Night in America to break down the NFL playoff picture and has served as an insights analyst on this spring’s horse racing coverage.

Kornacki, who joined NBC News and MSNBC in 2012, currently serves as a National Political Correspondent for NBC News & MSNBC, reporting on the latest political developments across all platforms. For MSNBC’s election coverage, Steve consistently provides real-time analysis of voting patterns, exit polls, and electoral data. Additionally, Kornacki is the author of “The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism.”

Kornacki also spent three years in New Jersey, chronicling the state’s political world for a website and co-hosting a weekly show on News 12 New Jersey, a 24-hour cable news channel.

Fast Facts

