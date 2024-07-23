Steve Porino (Olympics)

Steve Porino, working his ninth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serves as a cycling and triathlon reporter for its coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. He most recently served as an alpine skiing analyst/reporter at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and as a cycling and triathlon reporter at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Porino, a former U.S. Ski team downhill racer, has been a member of NBCU’s Olympic coverage since the 2002 Salt Lake Games and has been a part of NBC Sports’ Alpine World Cup and World Championship presentations since 1997. He serves as a reporter on NBC Sports’ cycling coverage, including the Tour de France.

Fast Facts



Ninth Olympics with NBCU

In 1988, Porino earned a spot as a downhill racer on the U.S. Ski team and raced for the national team until 1992

@sporino