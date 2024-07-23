Tara Lipinski (Olympics)

1998 Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski serves as an Olympic correspondent for NBCUniversal during the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is Lipinksi’s sixth time covering the Games for NBCU. Previously, she served as a figure skating analyst at the 2022 Beijing, 2018 PyeongChang and 2014 Sochi Winter Games, and a correspondent at the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Olympics. Additionally, Lipinski will be co-hosting the Closing Ceremony for NBCU for the 4th time after hosting the Closing Ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang, 2020 Tokyo, and 2022 Beijing Games.

Lipisnki currently serves as a figure skating analyst for NBC Sports, working on its coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, World Championships, and the ISU Grand Prix Series Lipinski has also served as a fashion, lifestyle, and social media correspondent for NBC Sports events including the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl, the Beverly Hills Dog Show, and the National Dog Show.

A member of the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame, she is the youngest individual gold medalist in the history of the Olympic Winter Games, capturing a gold medal at the Nagano Olympics in 1998 at the age of 15.

Since the 1998 Olympic Games, Lipinski has worked with many of the world’s top media outlets and partnered with sponsors, further burnishing her global stature as an iconic Olympian of accomplishment and inspiration.

Fast Facts