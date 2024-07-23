Terry Gannon (Olympics)

Terry Gannon returns as play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s gymnastics coverage for his seventh overall Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal.

Gannon joined GOLF Channel in 2010 as a play-by-play announcer on coverage of the PGA TOUR. His most recent Olympic assignment came at the Beijing Winter Games when he served as the primetime figure skating play-by-play commentator.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Gannon covered the NBA, WNBA, The Open Championship, U.S. Open, figure skating, college football and college basketball for ESPN. Additionally, Gannon was studio host for ABC Sports’ coverage of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup and hosted the 2004 Indianapolis 500, the 2006 Belmont Stakes and WTA Professional Tennis.

