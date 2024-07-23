 Skip navigation
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Terry Gannon Download

Terry Gannon (Olympics)

Gymnastics Play-by-Play

Terry Gannon returns as play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s gymnastics coverage for his seventh overall Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal.

Gannon joined GOLF Channel in 2010 as a play-by-play announcer on coverage of the PGA TOUR. His most recent Olympic assignment came at the Beijing Winter Games when he served as the primetime figure skating play-by-play commentator.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Gannon covered the NBA, WNBA, The Open Championship, U.S. Open, figure skating, college football and college basketball for ESPN. Additionally, Gannon was studio host for ABC Sports’ coverage of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup and hosted the 2004 Indianapolis 500, the 2006 Belmont Stakes and WTA Professional Tennis.

Fast Facts

  • 7th Olympics overall with NBCU
  • Second Olympics as lead play-by-play commentator for gymnastics
  • Prior Olympic broadcast experience includes gymnastics (Tokyo), figure skating (Beijing, Sochi, PyeongChang), golf (Rio), and rowing and flatwater canoeing (London)
  • Calls figure skating, golf and gymnastics for NBC Sports and events on GOLF Channel
  • A two-time Academic All-American, Gannon was a member of the 1983 North Carolina State University National Championship basketball team. Gannon is also the school’s all-time leading career free throw shooter, and was the number-one three-point shooter in the nation in 1983