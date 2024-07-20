Tina Dixon (Olympics)

Tina Dixon returns for her seventh Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, having previously served as a skateboarding and surfing reporter at the Tokyo Olympics and snowboarding reporter during NBC’s coverage of the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

She also handled reporting duties for snowboarding and freestyle skiing at the 2010 Vancouver Games, and as a snowboarding reporter during NBC’s coverage of the 2006 Torino Games.

A former professional snowboarder, Dixon won four X Games medals throughout her career, including gold medals in big air and snowboard cross. Since leaving the sport of snowboarding, Dixon has become a familiar face and name to action sports viewers. Her duties have included covering a wide range of events including the Red Bull Signature Series, WCT surfing, college football as well as lifestyle and outdoor programming.

Fast Facts