2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (THIRD ROUND)
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (SECOND ROUND)
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Tom Abbott Headshot Download

Tom Abbott (Olympics)

Golf Hole Announcer

Tom Abbott returns for his fourth assignment on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a hole announcer for the golf competition following his debut at the 2016 Rio Games. Abbott also served as a hole announcer for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and made his debut on NBCU’s Winter Olympic coverage as a biathlon reporter and interviewer in Beijing in 2022.

Abbott joined GOLF Channel in 2005 and serves as a hole announcer and play-by-play host for LPGA Tour tournament coverage, along with select PGA TOUR events and major championships.

Abbott was born and raised in London, England, and has been an avid golfer since his early teenage years, moving to the United States to attend Mercer University in Macon, Ga., on a golf scholarship. While in college, he caught the broadcasting bug and worked for WPGA-TV and CBS-46, the ABC and CBS affiliates in Atlanta. Before coming to GOLF Chanel, Abbott was the sports director for WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Va.

Fast Facts

  • Fourth Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Serves as hole announcer and play-by-play host for LPGA Tour and select PGA TOUR events
  • Joined GOLF Channel in 2005