Tom Abbott (Olympics)

Tom Abbott returns for his fourth assignment on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a hole announcer for the golf competition following his debut at the 2016 Rio Games. Abbott also served as a hole announcer for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and made his debut on NBCU’s Winter Olympic coverage as a biathlon reporter and interviewer in Beijing in 2022.

Abbott joined GOLF Channel in 2005 and serves as a hole announcer and play-by-play host for LPGA Tour tournament coverage, along with select PGA TOUR events and major championships.

Abbott was born and raised in London, England, and has been an avid golfer since his early teenage years, moving to the United States to attend Mercer University in Macon, Ga., on a golf scholarship. While in college, he caught the broadcasting bug and worked for WPGA-TV and CBS-46, the ABC and CBS affiliates in Atlanta. Before coming to GOLF Chanel, Abbott was the sports director for WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Va.

