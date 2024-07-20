Tony Azevedo (Olympics)

Tony Azevedo makes his debut as a water polo analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Azevedo is one of the most decorated water polo players in American history. He is a five-time Olympian (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and won a silver medal as team captain at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Nicknamed “The Savior,” Azevedo ranks fourth on the all-time Olympic scoring list with 61 goals. His career includes five Pan American Games gold medals and appearances in eight World Championships. At Stanford University, he led the team to two NCAA championships and became the first player to win the Peter J. Cutino Award four years in a row.

Fast Facts