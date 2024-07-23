 Skip navigation
WILLIE GEIST (Olympics)

Reporter

Willie Geist returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for his fourth assignment as a reporter. Geist previously served as a reporter at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, host of NBCSN’s coverage at the 2012 London Olympics, and a reporter at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He also covered the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for MSNBC and TODAY

Geist is the host of NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. He is also a co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and a regular host and contributor to TODAY, as well as to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press. Geist joined MSNBC in 2005 as a senior producer of The Situation with Tucker Carlson.

Geist began his career in sports journalism, working as an editor and producer for CNN Sports Illustrated before becoming a field producer and reporter for CNN Sports.

Fast Facts

  • Fourth Olympics overall with NBCU.
  • Host of NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.
  • Co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and a regular host and contributor on TODAY, as well as on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press.
  • Previous roles include: producer and writer for the debate show I, Max on Fox Sports Net; editor and producer for CNN/Sports Illustrated, a 24-hour sports network based in Atlanta; field producer and reporter for CNN Sports.
  • Geist authored the New York Times bestseller American Freak Show in 2010, and co-authored Loaded! Become a Millionaire Overnight and Lose 20 Pounds in 2 Weeks or Your Money Back!, a satire of the self-help genre.