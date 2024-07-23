WILLIE GEIST (Olympics)

Willie Geist returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for his fourth assignment as a reporter. Geist previously served as a reporter at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, host of NBCSN’s coverage at the 2012 London Olympics, and a reporter at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He also covered the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for MSNBC and TODAY

Geist is the host of NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. He is also a co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and a regular host and contributor to TODAY, as well as to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press. Geist joined MSNBC in 2005 as a senior producer of The Situation with Tucker Carlson.

Geist began his career in sports journalism, working as an editor and producer for CNN Sports Illustrated before becoming a field producer and reporter for CNN Sports.

Fast Facts