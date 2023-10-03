PEACOCK IS EXCLUSIVE HOME OF 20+ BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES FOR 2023-24 SEASON, INCLUDING 8 GAMES FEATURING CAITLIN CLARK AND THE IOWA HAWKEYES

2022-23 National Player of the Year Clark and National Runners-Up Iowa Face Ohio State on Jan. 21 on Peacock and NBC, One of Hawkeyes’ School-High Eight Appearances on Peacock

Peacock Exclusive Schedule Tips Off Tues., Jan. 2, with Clark and Iowa Hosting Michigan State at 9 p.m. ET

Peacock to be Exclusive Home of Multiple Big Ten Women’s Tournament Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 3, 2023 – Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 20 Big Ten Women’s Basketball games this season, featuring multiple conference matchups of expected AP preseason Top 25 teams and two early-round Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament games.

2022-23 National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Big Ten champion Iowa Hawkeyes will make a school-high eight appearances on Peacock.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month, which also includes access to Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

CRUCIAL CONFERENCE MATCHUPS HIGHLIGHT BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ON PEACOCK

Last season, the Big Ten had five teams ranked in the season-ending AP Top 25 poll – the second-most of any conference – including: No. 2 Indiana, No. 3 Iowa, No. 7 Maryland, No. 12 Ohio State, and No. 18 Michigan. Each of these schools will make multiple appearances exclusively on Peacock this season, including eight head-to-head matchups.

The Big Ten sent a record-tying seven schools to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season, including three to the NCAA Elite Eight.

The Peacock schedule tips off on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET as Clark and Iowa, who reached the NCAA Women’s Tournament Finals last season before falling to LSU, host Michigan State from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

On Sun., Jan. 21, Iowa visits Ohio State at Noon ET in a game which will be presented live on both Peacock and NBC .

In a matchup of the Big Ten’s top two regular-season teams last season, Indiana hosts Iowa on Feb. 22 live on Peacock. In last year’s final meeting between the schools (Feb. 26, 2023), Clark led the Hawkeyes to a dramatic one-point win, 86-85, hitting a game-winning buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Games featuring Top 25 teams in last season’s year-end AP poll also include: Ohio State at Maryland (Jan. 17), Indiana at Maryland (Jan. 31), Michigan at Iowa (Feb. 15), Michigan at Ohio State (Feb. 28), and Maryland at Indiana (Mar. 3).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Clark returns to the Hawkeyes after being named the Women’s College Player of the Year, the Big Ten Player of the Year, and a unanimous AP First-Team All-America selection as a junior, averaging 27.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.

En route to leading Iowa to the NCAA Tournament Finals, Clark became the first player in Division I women’s basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season. Clarks enters this season with 11 career triple-doubles, second-most all-time (Sabrina Ionescu, 26).

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes, the 2022-23 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, joins Clark as returning AP First-Team All-Americans after averaging a team-high 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the Hoosiers last season.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Cotie McMahon returns to Ohio State to lead a Buckeyes team that advanced to the Elite Eight as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament last season.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tues., Jan. 2 9 p.m. Michigan State at Iowa Wed., Jan. 10 8 p.m. Iowa at Purdue Tues., Jan. 16 9 p.m. Wisconsin at Iowa Wed., Jan. 17 7 p.m. Minnesota at Indiana Wed., Jan. 17 8 p.m. Ohio State at Maryland Sun., Jan. 21 Noon Iowa at Ohio State* Sun., Jan. 21 2 p.m. Indiana at Purdue Thurs., Jan. 25 7 p.m. Ohio State at Illinois Wed., Jan. 31 7 p.m. Indiana at Maryland Wed., Jan. 31 8 p.m. Iowa at Northwestern Thurs., Feb. 8 7 p.m. Michigan State at Indiana Thurs., Feb. 8 9 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota Sun., Feb. 11 4 p.m. Ohio State at Michigan State Wed., Feb. 14 7 p.m. Nebraska at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 14 8 p.m. Indiana at Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 15 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa Thurs., Feb. 22 8 p.m. Iowa at Indiana Wed., Feb. 28 7 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 28 9 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota Sun., Mar. 3 4 p.m. Maryland at Indiana Wed., Mar. 6 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 6 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament *Also on NBC

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

For Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule, which features more than 30 games with every Big Ten school making at least one appearance, click here.

NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference kicked off their new 7-year agreement earlier this month on Saturday, Sept. 2, with two of college football’s top programs – Penn State and Michigan – opening their 2023 seasons with home games.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features B1G Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Peacock simulstreams all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including B1G Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States , featuring live coverage including Big Ten Football, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Last year, Peacock presented the inaugural ‘Peacock Classic’ between Baylor and Gonzaga on Nov. 30, 2022, marking the first men’s college basketball game live on the platform. On Nov. 10, 2022, the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic between Notre Dame and California marked the first-ever live presentation of a women’s college basketball game on NBC and Peacock.



