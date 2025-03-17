PROGRAMMING ALERT* - RORY MCILROY FACES J.J. SPAUN IN 2025 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFF MONDAY AT 9 A.M. ET ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

Three-Hole Aggregate Playoff Between McIlroy and Spaun Begins Tomorrow Morning at 9 a.m. ET Live on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Live From THE PLAYERS Provides Coverage and Reaction Tomorrow Morning Immediately Following Conclusion of Playoff

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 16, 2025 – Rory McIlroy will face J.J. Spaun in a playoff to decide the 2025 PLAYERS Champion Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET live on GOLF Channel and Peacock .

THE PLAYERS Championship will be decided in a three hole-aggregate playoff (Nos. 16, 17, and 18) between McIlroy and Spaun, who are tied at 12-under.

Live From THE PLAYERS will provide coverage on GOLF Channel immediately following the conclusion of tomorrow morning’s playoff. 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel with Gary Williams will preview the playoff live at 8 a.m. ET.

