USA TRACK & FIELD AND NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCE MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION THROUGH 2028

NBC Sports Remains Home of USATF’s Top Events, Such as the USATF Indoor and Outdoor Championships, Prefontaine Classic, and Millrose Games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – March 17, 2025 – NBC Sports will continue to present USA Track & Field’s most prestigious events on NBC and Peacock through 2028, as USATF and NBC Sports today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership.

Every year until 2028, NBC Sports will present USATF’s premier indoor and outdoor events on NBC. Peacock will stream all linear content as well as additional digital-only USATF programming. NBC Sports’ commitment to USATF properties such as the USATF Indoor and Outdoor Championships – as well as invitational events such as the Prefontaine Classic and Millrose Games – is in addition to its coverage of the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials and Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“Our partnership with NBC has been invaluable to USATF and the sport to elevate track and field on the global stage,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel. “Over the years, NBC has consistently delivered world-class coverage which showcases the talent, dedication and passion that make our sport so special. Extending this partnership through 2028 will be key in deepening our connections with fans as we eagerly look ahead to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

“We are thrilled to extend our long-term partnership with USATF and collaborate more closely than ever with Max and his team to showcase this incredible generation of track and field stars for another four years,” said Joe Gesue, SVP, NBC Sports Olympic & Paralympic Programming. “The team’s dominant performance at the Paris Olympics, where American track & field athletes won a stunning 34 medals and 14 golds across a wide variety of events, demonstrates the extraordinary depth of talent in the sport, and we are fired up to share their stories on the road to the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles.”

Team USA Track & Field earned 34 medals – 14 of them gold – at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the most of any country. It was the ninth consecutive Olympics that the U.S. has won the track & field medal count, and their most medals earned since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics (40).

NBC Sports also presents the World Athletics Indoor and Outdoor Championships, World Athletics Relays, World Cross Country Championships, and is the exclusive streaming home of Grand Slam Track. NBC Sports is also the U.S. media home of the Olympic Games through 2032.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Notre Dame, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

ABOUT USATF

USA Track & Field (USATF) is the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running, race walking, and para track and field in the United States. USATF encompasses the world’s oldest organized sports, some of the most-watched events of Olympic broadcasts, the country’s No. 1 high school and junior high school participatory sport and more than 30 million adult runners in the United States. For more information on USATF, visit www.usatf.org.

--NBC SPORTS--