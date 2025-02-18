FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Liverpool Visit Aston Villa Tomorrow (Wed., Feb. 19) at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo

Chelsea Visit Aston Villa this Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 18, 2025 – First-place Liverpool visit fourth-place Manchester City this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their past 21 PL matches and hold a seven-point edge at the top of the table, defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-1, on Sunday behind goals from Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz. Manchester City topped Newcastle, 4-0, on Saturday as Omar Marmoush netted a first-half hat-trick. Salah (23 goals) and City’s Erling Haaland (19) are the top goal scorers in the Premier League this season. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

This week’s coverage begins tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 19, with Premier League Live (2 p.m. ET on USA Network) leading into Liverpool visiting Aston Villa at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo in a rescheduled match due to Liverpool’s involvement in the EFL Cup Final on March 16. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the match live from Villa Park.

Coverage this weekend begins on Friday, Feb. 21, with Leicester City hosting Brentford at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Manchester United visiting Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). Next, NBC Sports presents five matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Ipswich v. Tottenham Hotspur (USA Network, Universo), Arsenal v. West Ham (Peacock), Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), Fulham v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Chelsea visit Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo. Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Villa Park.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Following Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Anna Jackson hosts Friday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast.

On the most recent episode, Earle is joined by Danny Higginbotham to discuss another loss for Manchester United, Liverpool surviving Wolves, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Wed., Feb. 19

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Wed., Feb. 19

2:30 p.m.

Aston Villa v. Liverpool

USA Network, Telemundo, Universo

Wed., Feb. 19

4:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock









Fri., Feb. 21

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., Feb. 21

3 p.m.

Leicester City v. Brentford

USA Network, Universo

Fri., Feb. 21

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., Feb. 22

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Feb. 22

7:30 a.m.

Everton v. Manchester United

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Feb. 22

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Feb. 22

10 a.m.

Ipswich v. Tottenham Hotspur

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Feb. 22

10 a.m.

Arsenal v. West Ham*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 22

10 a.m.

Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 22

10 a.m.

Fulham v. Crystal Palace*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 22

10 a.m.

Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 22

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 22

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Feb. 22

12:30 p.m.

Aston Villa v. Chelsea

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo

Sat., Feb. 22

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 23

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., Feb. 23

9 a.m.

Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Feb. 23

11 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 23

11:30 a.m.

Manchester City v. Liverpool

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 23

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock











*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–