FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION ICE DANCE TEAM MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES COMPETE IN 2025 ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC SPORTS
Reggie Miller PB.png
REGGIE MILLER TO JOIN NBC SPORTS BEGINNING WITH 2025-26 NBA SEASON
Curling Trials.png
U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR MIXED DOUBLES CURLING BEGIN NEXT WEEK, FEB. 17-23, LIVE ACROSS CNBC AND PEACOCK, KICKING OFF THE ROAD TO 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 2, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION ICE DANCE TEAM MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES COMPETE IN 2025 ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC SPORTS
Reggie Miller PB.png
REGGIE MILLER TO JOIN NBC SPORTS BEGINNING WITH 2025-26 NBA SEASON
Curling Trials.png
U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR MIXED DOUBLES CURLING BEGIN NEXT WEEK, FEB. 17-23, LIVE ACROSS CNBC AND PEACOCK, KICKING OFF THE ROAD TO 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 2, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Published February 18, 2025 02:57 PM

Liverpool Visit Aston Villa Tomorrow (Wed., Feb. 19) at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo

Chelsea Visit Aston Villa this Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 18, 2025 – First-place Liverpool visit fourth-place Manchester City this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their past 21 PL matches and hold a seven-point edge at the top of the table, defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-1, on Sunday behind goals from Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz. Manchester City topped Newcastle, 4-0, on Saturday as Omar Marmoush netted a first-half hat-trick. Salah (23 goals) and City’s Erling Haaland (19) are the top goal scorers in the Premier League this season. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

This week’s coverage begins tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 19, with Premier League Live (2 p.m. ET on USA Network) leading into Liverpool visiting Aston Villa at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo in a rescheduled match due to Liverpool’s involvement in the EFL Cup Final on March 16. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the match live from Villa Park.

Coverage this weekend begins on Friday, Feb. 21, with Leicester City hosting Brentford at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Manchester United visiting Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). Next, NBC Sports presents five matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Ipswich v. Tottenham Hotspur (USA Network, Universo), Arsenal v. West Ham (Peacock), Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), Fulham v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Chelsea visit Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo. Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Villa Park.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Following Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Anna Jackson hosts Friday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast.

On the most recent episode, Earle is joined by Danny Higginbotham to discuss another loss for Manchester United, Liverpool surviving Wolves, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock's sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women's and Men's National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Wed., Feb. 19
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Wed., Feb. 19
2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa v. Liverpool
USA Network, Telemundo, Universo
Wed., Feb. 19
4:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
Peacock




Fri., Feb. 21
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Fri., Feb. 21
3 p.m.
Leicester City v. Brentford
USA Network, Universo
Fri., Feb. 21
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network
Sat., Feb. 22
7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sat., Feb. 22
7:30 a.m.
Everton v. Manchester United
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Feb. 22
9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Feb. 22
10 a.m.
Ipswich v. Tottenham Hotspur
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Feb. 22
10 a.m.
Arsenal v. West Ham*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 22
10 a.m.
Bournemouth v. Wolverhampton Wanderers*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 22
10 a.m.
Fulham v. Crystal Palace*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 22
10 a.m.
Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 22
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 22
Noon
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Feb. 22
12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa v. Chelsea
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo
Sat., Feb. 22
2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 23
8 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sun., Feb. 23
9 a.m.
Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Feb. 23
11 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 23
11:30 a.m.
Manchester City v. Liverpool
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 23
1:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
Peacock




*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–