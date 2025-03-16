 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
*PROGRAMMING ALERT* - NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES UPDATED COVERAGE WINDOWS FOR 2025 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND

Published March 15, 2025 08:04 PM

Final Round Coverage Begins at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, NBC/GOLF Channel Simulcast at 12 p.m. ET, NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET

ALL Final Round Coverage Streams on Peacock Beginning at 10 a.m. ET
Live From THE PLAYERS – Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, Leading into Final Round

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 15, 2025 –NBC Sports announced updated coverage times for Sunday’s final round of The PLAYERS Championship from The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

The earlier coverage windows come following the PGA TOUR’s announcement of earlier final round tee times due to potential inclement weather.

Sunday’s final round coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, simulcast on NBC and GOLF Channel at noon ET, and shift to NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET. All coverage will stream on Peacock.

Pre-game coverage will begin on GOLF Channel at 8 a.m. ET with Live From THE PLAYERS, and Live From will air on GOLF Channel at 3 p.m. ET, immediately following the conclusion of play.

