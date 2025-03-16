PROGRAMMING ALERT* - NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES UPDATED COVERAGE WINDOWS FOR 2025 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND

Final Round Coverage Begins at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, NBC/GOLF Channel Simulcast at 12 p.m. ET, NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET

ALL Final Round Coverage Streams on Peacock Beginning at 10 a.m. ET

Live From THE PLAYERS – Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, Leading into Final Round

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 15, 2025 –NBC Sports announced updated coverage times for Sunday’s final round of The PLAYERS Championship from The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

The earlier coverage windows come following the PGA TOUR’s announcement of earlier final round tee times due to potential inclement weather.

Sunday’s final round coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, simulcast on NBC and GOLF Channel at noon ET, and shift to NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET. All coverage will stream on Peacock.

Pre-game coverage will begin on GOLF Channel at 8 a.m. ET with Live From THE PLAYERS, and Live From will air on GOLF Channel at 3 p.m. ET, immediately following the conclusion of play.

--NBC SPORTS--