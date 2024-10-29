NBC SPORTS PRESENTS $7 MILLION BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

12 Hours of Live Coverage of 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships from Del Mar, Calif., across NBC, USA Network and Peacock this Weekend

Live Coverage of the Richest Two Days in U.S. Horse Racing Begins This Friday at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock & Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock; Saturday Coverage on NBC and Peacock Begins at 3:30 p.m. ET

All Breeders’ Cup World Championships Coverage Streams Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2024 – NBC Sports presents nearly 12 hours of live coverage of the 41st Breeders’ Cup World Championships this weekend -- the richest two days in horse racing in the United States -- with more than $34 million in prize money at stake in 14 races. Headlining the weekend’s coverage is the $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, Calif.

Highlighting Saturday’s star-studded Breeders’ Cup Classic field:

· Fierceness (3-to-1 morning line odds): has won three of five starts in 2024, including the Travers Stakes (G1) on August 24, and is trained by 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Todd Pletcher;

· Sierra Leone (12-to-1): the three-year old colt finished runner-up by a nose in this year’s Kentucky Derby and won the 2024 Blue Grass Stakes (G1);

· City of Troy (5-to-2): three-year-old colt from Ireland trained by Aidan O’Brien, who has never raced on dirt;

· Highland Falls (20-to-1): four-year-old colt earned entry to this race by winning the 2024 Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (G1), and is trained by Brad Cox;

· Forever Young (6-to-1): three-year-old colt from Japan, finished third in 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Live racing coverage of the 41st Breeders’ Cup World Championships begins this Friday at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. More than six hours of live coverage on Saturday begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock and continues on NBC and Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET. Saturday early evening coverage continues on USA Network and Peacock at 6 p.m. ET and moves exclusively to Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. All 12 hours of coverage will stream live on Peacock .

The Breeders’ Cup Classic has a post time of 5:41 p.m. ET. In addition to the Classic, the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (3:41 p.m. ET post time), Breeders’ Cup Distaff (4:21 p.m. ET) and Breeders’ Cup Turf (5:01 p.m. ET) will be presented live Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

COMMENTATORS: Ahmed Fareed and Britney Eurton host coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, who owns 15 Breeders’ Cup wins; analyst Randy Moss, who has covered 38 of 40 Breeders’ Cup World Championships; reporters Donna Brothers, Nick Luck and Kenny Rice; and handicapper Eddie Olczyk. Larry Collmus will call all of NBC Sports’ Breeders’ Cup races.

NBC Sports’ handicapping “Betting the Breeders’ Cup” series previewing each of the 14 World Championship races will be presented across NBC Sports digital platforms beginning on Thursday. Eurton, Luck, and Olczyk will be featured in the digital series.

NBC Sports’ weekend presentation will also feature:

· A veteran jockey roundtable, hosted by Jerry Bailey, featuring Frankie Dettori, Mike Smith, and John Velazquez

· For first time on a network horse racing broadcast, dual drone coverage will enable the tracking of horses for live and replay coverage with one drone positioned above and behind following the pack, and the other racing alongside the horses around the entire track

· Britney Eurton feature on Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Breeders’ Cup Classic contender City of Troy

· A tribute to Cody Dorman, the namesake for two-time Breeders’ Cup champion horse Cody’s Wish, featuring Cody’s father Kelly Dorman

· A feature on Team Japan, which is expected to have three contenders in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and a total of 19 horses entered throughout the weekend – the most for a Japanese contingent at the Breeders’ Cup

· Celebrities making their Breeders’ Cup Classic picks

· A pair of jockey cam systems with audio

· A LIVE U camera system capturing live footage and scenic shots of the California coastline as well as all the action surrounding Del Mar Racetrack

· An outrider camera capturing intimate moments with the winning jockey immediately following races

· An RF Super Slo Mo camera, which made its debut for NBC Sports’s horse racing coverage at last year’s Breeders’ Cup

· Access to approximately 70 video sources, including cameras and feeds

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships is produced by Lindsay Schanzer and Billy Matthews, and directed by Kaare Numme. Executive producer and president, NBC Sports Production is Sam Flood.

Date Event Platform Time (ET) Fri., Nov. 1 Breeders’ Cup World Championships USA Network, Peacock 4 p.m. Breeders’ Cup World Championships Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2 Breeders’ Cup World Championships USA Network, Peacock 2 p.m. Breeders’ Cup Classic NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Breeders’ Cup World Championships USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. Breeders’ Cup World Championships Peacock 8 p.m.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through an 82-race series hosted by 12 countries, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series. The Breeders’ Cup operates under the national, uniform rules and regulations of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and its Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit (HIWU).

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, featuring 14 Grade 1 Championship races run during a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, will be held Nov. 1-2 at Del Mar in Del Mar, California. The 2025 World Championships will also be held at Del Mar on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, BreedersCup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media.

