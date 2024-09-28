NOTES AND QUOTES – THE 2024 PRESIDENTS CUP ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK (DAY 3 MORNING SESSION)

“Yesterday was yesterday. It’s not like we’ve never played bad golf and it’s not like we’ve never lost.” – Collin Morikawa to Damon Hack following his and Scottie Scheffler’s 2 & 1 win vs. Scott/Pendrith

“Started up the left center – no idea what it’s doing.” – Smylie Kaufman on Tony Finau’s opening tee shot in the fog

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 28, 2024 – NBC Sports began its exclusive coverage of Day 3 of the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, with the morning four-ball session. The U.S. team leads the International team 8-8 heading into this afternoon’s foursomes session on NBC and Peacock, winning the four-ball 3-1.

Rich Lerner (play-by-play), Notah Begay III (U.S. team analyst) and Brandel Chamblee (International team analyst) called the action with Curt Byrum as holes announcer and Smylie Kaufman, Jim “Bones” Mackay, and John Wood as on-course reporters, while Cara Banks handled interviews and reports on the International team and Damon Hack handled interviews and reports on the U.S team. Play was delayed during the morning due to fog.



DAY 3 LEADERBOARD – MORNING FOUR-BALL U.S. TEAM PAIRING RESULT INTERNATIONAL TEAM PAIRING Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa 2 & 1 Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele 3 & 2 Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark 4 & 3 Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns 2 & 1 Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im

DAY THREE MORNING FOUR-BALL SESSION

UNITED STATES TEAM

Scheffler to Hack following a 2 & 1 win vs. Scott/Pendrith: “The captain instilled some confidence in me and Collin to go out there and get a point. It wasn’t pretty today...for Collin to step up on 15 was huge and gave us some good momentum coming down the stretch.”

Morikawa to hack following a 2 & 1 win vs. Scott/Pendrith: “Yesterday was yesterday. It’s not like we’ve never played bad golf and it’s not like we’ve never lost...being the first group, it was really important for us to put a point on the board.”

Schauffele to Hack following their 3 & 2 win vs. Conners/Hughes: “You’ve heard me before, individually saying that you need to have some “dog” in you. When I look around my team room, I see a lot of dogs in here.”

Begay III on Scheffler’s birdie on No. 16 to go 1 up, his first birdie of the day: “You knew Scottie wasn’t going to get shutout today. He is too good and has too much heart. The Americans put him out first for a reason.”

Kaufman on Finau’s opening tee shot in the fog: “Started up the left center – no idea what it’s doing.”

Begay III on Cantlay’s chip-in eagle on No. 11 to go 2 up: “We were waiting for something big to happen in this match and there it is. These matches can turn on just one shot.”

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Tom Kim to Wood following their 4 & 3 win vs Clark/Bradley: “We’ve done it in Charlotte (at the 2022 Presidents Cup) and our chemistry is really good. We’ve just bonded together. I feel like we are both comfortable. When I make a mistake, he’s got my back and when he makes a mistake, I’ve got his.”

Chamblee on Si Woo Kim’s decision to hit driver on No. 14 and hitting it into the water: “I’m not sure I’m a big fan of this. He doesn’t quite have the power of Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau...stretching it out is just not in his wheelhouse. That’s what’s great about these drivable par 4s. Makes you do something you’re not comfortable doing.”

Byrum on Si Woo Kim’s shot on No. 14: “Low, left and no chance. Worst swing he has made in two days.”

Byrum to Mackay on Pendrith’s decision to hit driver on No. 14 and hitting into the water: “How much discussion did Adam Scott have with him before he hit driver?”

Mackay: “I think that was just a decision made between Taylor and his caddie. I didn’t see Adam that engaged in anything with Taylor there.”

