UNITED STATES WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OPENS SOCCER TOURNAMENT AGAINST ZAMBIA LIVE TODAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Tomorrow, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo; Coverage Begins at Noon ET

10-Time Olympic Medalist Katie Ledecky Begins Fourth Olympic Campaign This Saturday, July 27, with Swimming Qualifying Heats at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 25, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Paris Olympics continues today, Thursday, July 25, with the second day of Paris Olympic competition, headlined by the United States Women’s National Team beginning soccer play against Zambia on USA Network and Peacock live at 3 p.m. ET. An encore presentation of the U.S.-Zambia match will air later today on USA Network at 9 p.m. ET.

Coverage of the Opening Ceremony is tomorrow, July 26, begins at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock with the Ceremony starting at 1:30 p.m. ET and featuring hosts Mike Tirico, Emmy Award-winning talk show host and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson, and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team, which won the gold medal at three consecutive Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012) and are the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists, looks to get back atop the podium as they open up play against Zambia on USA Network and Peacock live at 3 p.m. ET. The U.S. team is captained by Lindsey Horan and features rising stars Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony, starting tomorrow with the preview show at Noon p.m. ET leading into the ceremony at 1:30 p.m. ET. Telemundo coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. The day will culminate with Primetime coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Emmy Award-winning talk show host and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will join two-time Sports Emmy Award-winner and NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico to host live coverage.

Joining the trio will be TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, as well as NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor. Guthrie and Kotb will be stationed together on a bridge along the route, reporting on the pageantry and excitement as the athletes sail by, with Snoop Dogg providing commentary from a bridge along the Seine. Taylor will be stationed on the Team USA boat as it floats down the River Seine, interviewing Team USA athletes as they prepare to compete against the some of the best athletes in the world. Clarkson, Manning, and Tirico will be positioned at the Trocadero near the ceremony’s finish, with spectacular views of The Seine and Eiffel Tower.

NBCU Olympic veterans Melissa Stark and Andrea Joyce will serve as reporters for the Opening Ceremony, with Stark on the red carpet in Paris, providing viewers with insights on all things Paris Olympic Games.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

The opening day of swimming competition will feature an elite crew of U.S. medal contenders in preliminary action starting at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, including 10-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Katie Ledecky, who, in her fourth Olympic appearance, needs three medals to become the most decorated American woman in Olympic history. Additionally, the U.S. men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team, expected to feature seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, aims to defend its gold medal while the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team could potentially meet defending Olympic champion and rival Australia in the final.

Beach volleyball gets underway with both U.S. teams competing on Saturday. On the men’s side, Miles Partain and Andrew Benesh take on Cuba’s Noslen Diaz and Jorge Alayo live at 8 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, while the U.S. women’s duo of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth face Canada’s Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. women have won four of the last five Olympic tournaments.

Following their opening loss against France on Wednesday, the U.S. men’s soccer team takes on New Zealand in a Group A matchup live at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Other notable events on Saturday include the defending Olympic champion U.S. women’s water polo team taking on Greece at 9:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, the men’s rugby final at 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, men’s gymnastics qualifying at 5:50 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the men’s street final skateboarding final at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, All-NBA point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada taking on two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in basketball at 3:15 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, and more.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, begins tomorrow, July 26, with the 8-episode series rolling out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the first installment set for Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. ET during the United States women’s soccer team taking on Germany, and the second on Thursday, August 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET for the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony. The first episode is currently available on Peacock, with the second installment releasing today.

THURSDAY, JULY 25 (DAY -1)

USA NETWORK

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinals

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Germany vs. Australia

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia*

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round and Quarterfinal*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – France vs. Colombia

FRIDAY, JULY 26 (DAY 0)

NBC

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony – Preview Show

1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Opening Ceremony – Preview Show

7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:30 a.m.

Women’s Handball – Hungary vs. France*

3:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Spain vs. Japan*

5:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – France vs. Colombia*

7:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Uruguay*

8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinals*

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia*

SATURDAY, JULY 27 (DAY 1)

NBC

5 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Synchro Springboard Final (LIVE)

5:50 a.m.-7:35 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 1) (LIVE)

7:35 a.m.-8 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Cuba (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 2) (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12:35 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Final (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cycling – Men’s Time Trial

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying

Diving – Women’s Synchro Springboard Final

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing – Day 1 Report

USA NETWORK

3 a.m.-3:20 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying (LIVE)

3:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.

Badminton (Mixed Doubles) – United States vs. China

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying

7:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Volleyball – Italy vs. Brazil (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Doubles) – United States vs. China

9:35 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Table Tennis – United States vs. Moldova

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Volleyball – United States vs. Argentina (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Epee and Men’s Sabre Finals

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal Game and Final*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Germany vs. Japan

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. France

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying*

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Cuba*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. New Zealand*

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Shooting – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-9:35 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Australia

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – France vs. Brazil (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Argentina (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Canada vs. Greece (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Shooting – Mixed Team Air Rifle Final*

E!

5 a.m.-7:35 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 1) (LIVE)

7:35 a.m.-8 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Doubles) – China vs. Malaysia

8 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Hungary (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 2) (LIVE)

12:05 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Canoeing – Women’s Slalom Qualifying (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Qualifying

2 p.m.-4:35 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Qualifying (Group 3) (LIVE)

4:35 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 1

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Surfing – Day 1

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Soccer, Volleyball, Handball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Handball, Badminton, Table Tennis, Fencing, and More

*Replay

