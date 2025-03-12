JORDAN STOLZ, REIGNING WORLD ALLROUND CHAMPION, HEADLINES COVERAGE OF 2025 ISU WORLD SPEED SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS WEEK

ISU World Speed Skating Championships, Featuring Stolz and 2022 Beijing Olympic 500m Gold Medalist Erin Jackson, Begin This Thursday, March 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock, Live from Hamar, Norway

ISU World Short Track Championships, Featuring Team USA’s Defending 1000m World Champion Kristen Santos-Griswold, Begin Saturday, March 15, at 2 a.m. ET on Peacock, Live from Beijing

Same-Day Coverage of Both Events to Air on CNBC This Week

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 12, 2025 – U.S. speed skating star and 2024 world Allround champion Jordan Stolz is expected to race this week at the 2025 ISU World Speed Skating Championships from Hamar, Norway, beginning Thurs., Mar. 13, live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Also, defending 1000m world champion Kristen Santos-Griswold headlines a competitive field at the 2025 ISU World Short Track Championships from Beijing, China, beginning this Sat., Mar. 15, live at 2 a.m. ET on Peacock.

ISU WORLD SPEED SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Live coverage of all four days of the 2025 ISU World Speed Skating Championships from Hamar Olympic Hall in Hamar, Norway, beginning with the first day of action on Thursday, Mar. 13, at 1 p.m. ET, will be presented exclusively on Peacock. CNBC will present same-day coverage of the championships.

2024 world Allround champion Jordan Stolz, who is expected to compete, looks to win his third consecutive world championship in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m. Also expected to contend is Dutch skater Jenning de Boo, who edged out Stolz by nine hundredths of a second in the 500m at the World Cup event two weeks ago in Heerenveen, Netherlands. The American women’s team is expected to be headlined by Erin Jackson, who won gold in the 500m at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

On the CNBC windows, NBC Sports’ Bill Spaulding and 2006 Torino Winter Olympic 500m gold medalist Joey Cheek will be on the call.

2025 ISU World Speed Skating Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Thurs., Mar. 13

Day 1

Peacock

1 p.m. – LIVE

Fri., Mar. 14

Day 2

Peacock

2 p.m. – LIVE

Sat., Mar. 15

Day 3

Peacock

9 a.m. – LIVE



Days 1 & 2

CNBC

1 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 16

Day 4

Peacock

7 a.m. – LIVE

Days 3 & 4

CNBC

Noon



ISU WORLD SHORT TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 ISU World Short Track Championships from Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, begin this Saturday, Mar. 15, at 2 a.m. ET on Peacock. The two-day event will be presented live exclusively on Peacock with same-day coverage on CNBC.

The U.S. has a strong contingent expected to compete, led by defending 1000m world champion and five-time world medalist Kristen Santos-Griswold and Beijing Olympian Andrew Heo. Santos-Griswold clinched this year’s Crystal Globe, awarded for the most points gained across all six World Tour events. The United States also aims to improve upon its third-place finish in the 2000m mixed relay from last year’s World Championships.

On the CNBC windows, Ted Robinson and two-time Olympic medalist Katherine Reutter-Adamek will be on the call.

2025 ISU World Short Track Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Mar. 15

Day 1

Peacock

2 a.m. – LIVE

Day 1

CNBC

2 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 16

Day 2

Peacock

2 a.m. – LIVE

Day 2

CNBC

1 p.m.



