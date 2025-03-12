WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MARCH! NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT FOUR MAJOR WINTER SPORTS EVENTS THIS MONTH

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn Headline FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals from Sun Valley, Idaho, Starting March 22 Across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC

Ilia Malinin Headlines ISU World Figure Skating Championships from Boston, Mass., Beginning March 26 Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

ISU World Speed Skating Championships Featuring Jordan Stolz from Hamar, Norway, Begin This Thursday, March 13, Live Exclusively on Peacock

ISU World Short Track Championships from Beijing Beginning Saturday, March 15, Live Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 12, 2025 – With under a year to go until the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, NBC Sports presents four premier winter sports events this month, showcasing the world’s best winter sports athletes – such as Team USA athletes Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Jordan Stolz, and Ilia Malinin – in their final major international events of the 2024-2025 season.

ISU WORLD SPEED SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Live coverage of all four days of the 2025 ISU World Speed Skating Championships from Hamar Olympic Hall in Hamar, Norway, beginning with the first day of action on Thursday, Mar. 13, at 1 p.m. ET, will be presented exclusively on Peacock. Same-day coverage of the championships will air on CNBC.

2024 world Allround champion Jordan Stolz, who is expected to compete, looks to win his third consecutive world titles in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m. Also expected to contend is Dutch skater Jenning de Boo, who recently edged out Stolz by nine hundredths of a second in the 500m at the World Cup event in Heerenveen last week. The American women’s team is expected to be headlined by Erin Jackson, who won gold in the 500m at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

ISU WORLD SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships from Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, begin this Saturday, March 15, at 2 a.m. ET on Peacock. The two-day event will be presented live exclusively on Peacock with same-day coverage on CNBC.

The U.S. has a strong contingent expected to compete, led by defending 1000m world champion and five-time world medalist Kristen Santos-Griswold and Beijing Olympian Andrew Heo. Team USA also aims to improve upon their third-place finish in the 2000m mixed relay.

FIS ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP FINALS

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals from Sun Valley, Idaho, beginning next Saturday, March 22, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The event will be presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC from March 22-30, with multiple live windows on NBC.

Sun Valley has a rich history with competitive skiing but has not hosted World Cup races since 1977. These will be the first World Cup Finals in the U.S. since Aspen hosted in 2017.

ISU WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending world champion Ilia Malinin and two-time defending world ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. Live coverage begins Wednesday, March 26, with the women’s short program at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock. Throughout the competition, Peacock will provide live coverage of every skater in every discipline.

Highlighting the men’s field is 20-year-old phenom and defending world champion Malinin, coming off a 2024 world championship performance that saw him set the world record for highest free skate score (227.79). The U.S. women’s team is headlined by two-time defending national champion Amber Glenn and 18-year-old rising star and defending world silver medalist Isabeau Levito. In the ice dance competition, the U.S. team of Chock and Bates aim for their third consecutive world title, and their sixth career world medal.

Programming details for each respective event will be released soon.

