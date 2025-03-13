2025 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY COVERAGE CONCLUDES THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 15, LIVE ON PEACOCK AS FOUR TEAMS REMAIN IN CONTENTION FOR CHAMPIONSHIP ON FINAL DAY

France, Ireland, England, and Scotland All Vying for Championship



STAMFORD, Conn. – March 13, 2025 – NBC Sports concludes coverage of the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations this weekend with final round matches of one of the world’s oldest rugby championships live on Peacock this Saturday, March 15, as four teams’ championship hopes are still mathematically alive heading into Super Saturday.

At 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, France host Scotland live exclusively on Peacock with a chance to win its first Six Nations championship since 2022 after finishing as runners-up the previous two seasons. With a bonus point win (a win while scoring four tries or more) over Scotland, France would clinch the title – its seventh of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000). Scotland’s title hopes are still alive as well; as far as what Scotland itself can control, it must earn a bonus point win over France by 52 points or more, while also keeping France from scoring a bonus point.

Earlier in the day, defending champion Ireland faces Italy at 10:15 a.m. ET live on Peacock, with a same-day encore presentation at Noon ET on NBC. If Ireland gets a bonus point win, and both France and England fail to win their respective matches, they would win their third consecutive Six Nations title and seventh of the Six Nations era. Ireland has already clinched the Triple Crown, which is awarded to England, Ireland, Scotland, or Wales when one of those teams beats the other three.

Later that day, England visits Wales at 12:45 p.m. ET live exclusively on Peacock. England has multiple scenarios in which it can clinch its first Six Nations title since 2020, but the simplest is earning a bonus-point win over Wales and France failing to beat Scotland.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here. Through the Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will host studio coverage this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH – FINAL ROUND: SATURDAY, MARCH 15-SUNDAY, MARCH 16



Date

Match

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., March 15

Italy v. Ireland (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.

Peacock



Italy v. Ireland*

Noon

NBC



Wales v. England (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.

Peacock



France v. Scotland (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., March 16

Wales v. England*

8 a.m.

CNBC



France v. Scotland*

10 a.m.

CNBC

*Encore presentation



CURRENT 2025 SIX NATIONS TABLE



Pos.

Team

GP

W

L

D

PD

Points

1.

France

4

3

1

0

+106

16

2.

England

4

3

1

0

+20

15

3.

Ireland

4

3

1

0

+13

14

4.

Scotland

4

2

2

0

+3

11

5.

Italy

4

1

3

0

-77

4

6.

Wales

4

0

4

0

-65

3



2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations first round live coverage begins next Saturday, March 22, exclusively on Peacock, with Ireland v. France at 9 a.m. ET and Scotland v. Wales at 12:45 p.m. ET. NBC Sports’ Six Nations coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms, including Autumn Nations Rugby.

