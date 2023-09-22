Brighton vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

After suffering a disappointing defeat in the European debut, Brighton will try to get back to winning ways on Sunday, when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League’s only current south coast derby.

The Seagulls were beaten by Greek side AEK Athens, 3-2, on an 84th-minute goal on Thursday, in a game where they held 75 percent of possession and out-passed their opponents 618-205. In other words, it was a typical Brighton performance for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, with summer (club-record) signing Joao Pedro scoring twice from the penalty spot. Last time out in the PL, it was a resounding 3-1 victory away to Manchester United, with Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Pedro getting on the scoresheet to send the Seagulls 5th in the table.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win of the season, though performances for Andoni Iraola’s side have been anything but poor thus far. Draws with West Ham, Brentford and Chelsea have given Cherries fans plenty of reason to be hopeful, with their 1.28 xG per 90 (15th-best) placing them comfortably outside the PL’s three worst sides thus far (Sheffield United, Burnley and Fulham - all below 1.0). Luton Town, the other newly promoted side, sit just below Bournemouth.

How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 24)

TV: USA Network