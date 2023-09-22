 Skip navigation
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
  Brad Thomas
  Brad Thomas
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
  Brad Thomas
  Brad Thomas
Brighton vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

The challenge of balancing European competition and the Premier League is now a reality for Brighton, with the south coast derby up next

Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 6
September 21, 2023 12:05 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 6 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

After suffering a disappointing defeat in the European debut, Brighton will try to get back to winning ways on Sunday, when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League’s only current south coast derby.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Seagulls were beaten by Greek side AEK Athens, 3-2, on an 84th-minute goal on Thursday, in a game where they held 75 percent of possession and out-passed their opponents 618-205. In other words, it was a typical Brighton performance for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, with summer (club-record) signing Joao Pedro scoring twice from the penalty spot. Last time out in the PL, it was a resounding 3-1 victory away to Manchester United, with Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Pedro getting on the scoresheet to send the Seagulls 5th in the table.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win of the season, though performances for Andoni Iraola’s side have been anything but poor thus far. Draws with West Ham, Brentford and Chelsea have given Cherries fans plenty of reason to be hopeful, with their 1.28 xG per 90 (15th-best) placing them comfortably outside the PL’s three worst sides thus far (Sheffield United, Burnley and Fulham - all below 1.0). Luton Town, the other newly promoted side, sit just below Bournemouth.

How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 24)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Team news - Bournemouth
Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Adams (hamstring)
Team news - Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Jakub Moder (knee), James Milner (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (knee), Pascal Gross (undisclosed), Lewis Dunk (undisclosed)