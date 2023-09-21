Burnley vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, stream link

On the back of three-straight defeats, Manchester United head to Burnley on Saturday hoping to end their dismal run.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Erik ten Hag’s side lost 4-3 at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in midweek but the scoreline flattered them and Erik ten Hag continues to see key players make big mistakes as United’s poor start to the season continues.

Burnley will look to make the most of that lack in confidence as Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted side were much better last time out as they drew at Nottingham Forest to pick up their first point of the season. They were unlucky not to win at Forest and USMNT-eligible youngster Luca Koleosho was a big threat down their left flank throughout.

United keep creating chances to score but they need Marcus Rashford and Ramsus Hojlund to get hot because at the other end of the pitch defensive injuries, and mistakes, have hit them hard. Andre Onana was the latest player to make a big error as he held his hand up for a poor display at Bayern in midweek. Yes, United are struggling with injuries, poor form and big issues off the pitch but Erik ten Hag needs to see greater resilience from his side and it needs to start at Turf Moor this weekend. If they can get a big win on the board, they have a favorable run of games coming up which if they win will calm down talk of a crisis. For now.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 23)

TV channel: Peacock Premium