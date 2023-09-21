Burnley vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, stream link
On the back of three-straight defeats, Manchester United head to Burnley on Saturday hoping to end their dismal run.
Erik ten Hag’s side lost 4-3 at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in midweek but the scoreline flattered them and Erik ten Hag continues to see key players make big mistakes as United’s poor start to the season continues.
Burnley will look to make the most of that lack in confidence as Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted side were much better last time out as they drew at Nottingham Forest to pick up their first point of the season. They were unlucky not to win at Forest and USMNT-eligible youngster Luca Koleosho was a big threat down their left flank throughout.
United keep creating chances to score but they need Marcus Rashford and Ramsus Hojlund to get hot because at the other end of the pitch defensive injuries, and mistakes, have hit them hard. Andre Onana was the latest player to make a big error as he held his hand up for a poor display at Bayern in midweek. Yes, United are struggling with injuries, poor form and big issues off the pitch but Erik ten Hag needs to see greater resilience from his side and it needs to start at Turf Moor this weekend. If they can get a big win on the board, they have a favorable run of games coming up which if they win will calm down talk of a crisis. For now.
How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 3pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 23)
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium
Where on earth do we start with United? Erik ten Hag has called on his players to solve their problems as a collective and there have been too many individuals making mistakes and United just don’t seem to have any consistency or rhythm to their play so far this season.
Defensively they’re having big problems, especially out wide, and not having Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka around due to injury is a big blow.
In midfield the balance is off too but Sofyan Amrabat is close to being fit enough to make his Manchester United debut following his summer arrival from Fiorentina.
Up top, United look okay with Rashford and Hojlund striking up a decent partnership but they have to be more clinical because this is a United side which give up a lot of chances at the other end of the pitch.
Vincent Kompany’s side are playing an attractive, exciting and risky brand of football and it worked out very well for them last season as they dominated the Championship.
But playing that way in the Premier League is a totally different situation.
They were much better against Forest last time out and they create so many chances. But they also give up plenty of chances too and that will be the concern not just for this weekend but also for the rest of the season as they aim to stay in the Premier League.
Injury wise, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal remain out. Lyle Foster is suspended after his red card, while Vitinho could return.