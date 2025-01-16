How to watch USMNT vs Venezuela live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT host Venezuela in a friendly at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday as their January camp continues.

Poch has been working with a mostly MLS-based squad and the January camp ends with friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica, with the latter being played in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, January 22.

Due to this game being outside of a FIFA window for international games, USMNT players from most leagues across the world haven’t been released by their clubs to play. That is the same for Venezuela, with most of their stars for South America’s surprise package in 2026 World Cup qualifying unavailable for this one.

Still, it will be intriguing to see how Pochettino uses the U.S. stars who play in MLS and which of them can challenge the European-based contingent for regular minutes over the next 18 months as the build-up to the 2026 World Cup on home soil continues.

How to watch USMNT vs Venezuela live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (January 18)

Venue: Chase Stadium — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TV Channel: Universo, Telemundo

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock en Espanol

USMNT roster for friendly vs Venezuela — Who are key players to look out for?

This is a big opportunity for goalkeeper Zack Steffen to show what he’s all about, while Tim Ream, Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman are USMNT veterans and it will be really helpful for this mostly young squad to be around that trio.

There are high hopes for many of the young USMNT midfielders, with Cremaschi, Luna and McGlynn all highly-rated and eager to make their mark.

In attack there is just one cap between the six forwards and USMNT fans are excited to see Caden Clark in action as he could push for a spot on the full USMNT roster.

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami CF; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 0/0), George Campbell (CF Montréal; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew; 8/0), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas; 19/1), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 66/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 30/3), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 41/3)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; 1/0), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 1/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 1/0)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 0/0), Caden Clark (CF Montréal; 0/0), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire FC; 0/0), Matko Miljevic (Huracán/ARG; 0/0), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis CITY SC; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; 1/0)

Venezuela tough to break down

La Vinotinto have drawn six of their 12 games in 2026 World Cup qualifying in South America and have been so tough to break down, with just 15 goals conceded in 12 games.

In recent months they’ve drawn at home against both Brazil and Argentina with veteran forward Salomon Rondon still going strong, but he won’t be in this squad alongside most of Venezuelan’s stars. Still, they have a few experienced players but like the USMNT have called-up mostly young, domestic based players.

This will be a very good test for a young USMNT side.