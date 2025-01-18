 Skip navigation
All Scores
How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 18, 2025 05:30 PM

Back-to-back Manchester United wins, in this economy? Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils host Brighton on Saturday in a bid to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since the end of last season.

The Seagulls, oddly enough, were the second win of that last United mini-hot streak, 2-0 losers to the Red Devils at the Amex Stadium last May.

WATCH – Manchester United v Brighton

Brighton can also make it back-to-back wins and also build a six-match unbeaten run by beating the Red Devils. The Seagulls went to Ipswich Town at midweek and won 2-0, moving into ninth place on the PL table.

Man United used a late, rapid-fire hat trick from Amad Diallo to beat Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday. Amorim’s side sit 12th with 26 points, still four off the top half.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Victor Lindelof (unspecified), Jonny Evans (muscular)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Brajan Gruda (knock), Igor Julio (hamstring, James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Mats Wieffer (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Diego Gomez (fitness)

Manchester United vs Brighton prediction

Brighton’s performance at Ipswich wasn’t terribly inspiring but a win is a win and Fabian Hurzeler took those three points with some players returning to the lineup. United were very much good enough to beat the Saints, but can they rise to this challenge at Old Trafford? Just. Man United 2-1 Brighton.