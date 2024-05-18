Brighton vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

There are more than a few questions surrounding Erik ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager that much be answer this summer, but first, a trip to the south coast to face Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Ten Hag’s second season at Old Trafford represents a massive step backward for the Red Devils, going from 75 points and a 3rd-place finish a year ago, to 57 points and 8th place heading into Championship Sunday. Now, with new ownership and ideas at the top of the club, it’s anyone’s guess what happens next. That’s includes Sunday’s game, on the heels of just two wins in nine for Manchester United after beating Newcastle 3-2 in their home finale on Wednesday.

Speaking of backward progress, Brighton racked up 62 points to finish 6th and qualify for the Europa League (they went to the round of 16). Those eight extra games undoubtedly took their toll on an injury-riddle squad that barely limped over the finish line with two wins in 12 down the stretch. 48 points and 10th place, with a slim possibility of slipping all the way to 13th with one more defeat.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11 am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: CNBC

Online: Stream live via NBC.com & Premier League on Peacock

Brighton focus, team news

OUT: Lewis Dunk (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Jean Paul van Hecke (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Pervis Estupinan (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (knock)

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Mason Mount (undisclosed), Anthony Martial (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (undisclosed), Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (thigh)