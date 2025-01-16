Manchester United 3-1 Southampton: Diallo saves the day with late hat-trick

Manchester United did a painfully good job of making Ruben Amorim and Ruben Fernandes’ point for them yet again, as Amad Diallo singlehandedly dragged the Red Devils to a 3-1 comeback victory over last-place Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The new Man United boss and current captain each seemed perplexed when their side beat Manchester City, drew Liverpool and beat Arsenal in the FA Cup over the last month. Why can’t we play like this every game, against someone other than the top clubs, they wondered aloud in almost those exact words. With four straight defeats sandwiched in between those three results, we were all thinking the same thing.

Once again on Thursday, Southampton bossed a large portion of the first half and took a 1-0 lead just before halftime, and Man United didn’t show much urgency or effort until the final 10 or 15 minutes. Fortunately for them, that was enough time for Diallo to bag a hat trick and take his team-leading goals tally up to 6 on the season (in the Premier League).

Manchester United vs Southampton live updates - by Andy Edwards

Manchester United vs Southampton live score: 3-1

Goalscorers: Manuel Ugarte (43' - OG), Amad Diallo (82', 90', 90'+4)

GOAL! Man United 3-1 Southampton: Hat-trick hero (90'+4)

GOAL! Man United 2-1 Southampton: Diallo does it again (90')

GOAL! Man United 1-1 Southampton: Diallo goes it alone to equalize (82')

BIG SAVE! Aaron Ramsdale gets big, denies Bruno Fernandes from close range (79')

Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee worked a simple one-two outside the penalty area that sent the Portuguese captain in one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Ramsdale came out quickly and gave Fernandes hardly a sight of his goal.

MISSED SITTER! Antony can’t find the open net from 5 yards out (59')

Alejandro Garnacho delivered an inch-perfect cross around two defenders to find Antony as he slid in at the back post, but the ball came off his leg rather than his foot and rolled helplessly in the (ever so grateful) hands of Aaron Ramsdale.

GOAL! Man United 0-1 Southampton: Corner kick crosses the line of Ugarte’s back (43')

The manner in which this goal was scored could not have been any more fitting.

Manchester United starting lineup

Onana - Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez - Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes - Amad, Garnacho, Hojlund

Southampton starting lineup

Ramsdale - Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis - Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Sugawara - Fernandes, Dibling, Sulemana

Ruben Amorim’s men have drawn Liverpool at Anfield and triumphed over Arsenal after penalties at the Emirates in their last two matches, but questions about their spirit versus big clubs have been less than those against the lower half of Premier League clubs.

That certainly includes Southampton, whose six points are 10 points off safety more than halfway through the Premier League season. Ivan Juric is still seeking a first Premier League win as boss of the Saints, whose struggles stretch well beyond his tenure to early November — Southampton are 2D-8L since they last won a league match.

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Victor Lindelof (unspecified), Diogo Dalot (suspension), Jonny Evans (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (illness)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Ross Stewart (lower leg), Jack Stephens (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Flynn Downes (thigh)

Manchester United vs Southampton prediction

The fact that there is any unease about the Red Devils chances in this one are telling, as Saints have conceded seven more xG than any other team in the Premier League. We’ll again risk looking like fools for picking the favored hosts to win at Old Trafford <— Said with a dry laugh and a sad shake of the head. Man United 3-1 Southampton.