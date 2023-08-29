 Skip navigation
Burnley vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Burnley host Tottenham at Turf Moor on Saturday as Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted side look to cause a shock against Ange Postecoglou’s resurgent Spurs.

Postecoglou 'totally changed the outlook' at Spurs
August 28, 2023 02:29 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Bournemouth over the weekend and explain how Ange Postecoglou's tactics have elevated Spurs' level of play.

Burnley host Tottenham at Turf Moor on Saturday as Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted side look to cause a shock against Ange Postecoglou’s resurgent Spurs.

The Clarets have lost their opening two games of the Premier League season, both at home, to Manchester City and Aston Villa. Last time out in their 3-1 defeat against Villa they created plenty of chances but Burnley have a very young team and they’ve had to adapt their style of play this season after dominating the Championship with a possession-based approach.

Tottenham have totally changed their style of play too, with Ange Postecoglou a breath of fresh air and delivering two wins from three and Spurs remain unbeaten to start the season. Despite Harry Kane’s departure there is real optimism in the air at Tottenham as their team is playing with superb attacking intent. James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski are linking up really well in attack and Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are dominating midfield. Their 2-0 win away at Bournemouth last weekend underlined how they can blow teams away with their movement and creativity. They still leave themselves exposed a little on the break but this is the new, risk-taking Tottenham which the fans have totally fallen in love with.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham live, start time, stream link

Kick off: 10am ET
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Updates
Burnley team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Anass Zaroury is still out suspended after picking up a red card against Manchester City in the opening game of the season.

Jordan Beyer will miss out after picking up a thigh injury but he should be back after the international break.

Michael Obafemi remains out long-term and so is Darko Churlinov.

Kompany has plenty of different options in midfield and attack with Nathan Redmond, Jay Rodriguez and Aaron Ramsey perhaps pushing for a start given their experience of playing in the Premier League.

Tottenham team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Rodrigo Bentancur is still a few months away from returning from a long-term knee injury, while Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil are also out.

Destiny Udogie is likely to be okay as he came off at Bournemouth with a slight knee injury.

It will probably be an unchanged lineup for Ange because if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. The only change could come up top with Richarlison dropping to the bench and Son maybe moving centrally with Perisic or Lo Celso starting out wide.