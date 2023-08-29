Burnley vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Burnley host Tottenham at Turf Moor on Saturday as Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted side look to cause a shock against Ange Postecoglou’s resurgent Spurs.

The Clarets have lost their opening two games of the Premier League season, both at home, to Manchester City and Aston Villa. Last time out in their 3-1 defeat against Villa they created plenty of chances but Burnley have a very young team and they’ve had to adapt their style of play this season after dominating the Championship with a possession-based approach.

Tottenham have totally changed their style of play too, with Ange Postecoglou a breath of fresh air and delivering two wins from three and Spurs remain unbeaten to start the season. Despite Harry Kane’s departure there is real optimism in the air at Tottenham as their team is playing with superb attacking intent. James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski are linking up really well in attack and Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are dominating midfield. Their 2-0 win away at Bournemouth last weekend underlined how they can blow teams away with their movement and creativity. They still leave themselves exposed a little on the break but this is the new, risk-taking Tottenham which the fans have totally fallen in love with.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham live, start time, stream link