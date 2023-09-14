Newcastle vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Newcastle United’s slow start to the Premier League season could hit another sour note when Brentford visits an antsy St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium & NBCSports.com ).

Brentford’s been one of the better chance producers and deniers in the league this season, though the Bees have been given up loads of goals and have just one win in its unbeaten start to the season despite playing Fulham, Palace, and Bournemouth after the 2-2 season-opener versus Tottenham.

Newcastle clobbered Aston Villa 5-1 to start the season but has since lost to Man City, Liverpool, and Brighton in wildly-different and alarming fashion. Eddie Howe’s Magpies are hanging in every game according to the advanced stats and haven’t gotten any rub of the green. And even when they have — a 1-0 lead and early red card versus Liverpool — they’ve wasted it.

With a win, Brentford again becomes a bonafide top-half side and can start daydreaming of taking the next step when Ivan Toney returns in January. If Newcastle wins, it won’t be favored to lose again until November even with Champions League action beginning this week.

Big one, this.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)

TV channel: NBC