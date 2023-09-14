Newcastle vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
St. James’ Park will expect to see its losing streak ended but the unbeaten Bees could be sneaky good (again).
Newcastle United’s slow start to the Premier League season could hit another sour note when Brentford visits an antsy St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium & NBCSports.com).
Brentford’s been one of the better chance producers and deniers in the league this season, though the Bees have been given up loads of goals and have just one win in its unbeaten start to the season despite playing Fulham, Palace, and Bournemouth after the 2-2 season-opener versus Tottenham.
[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 hub — Fixtures, results, stream info ]
Newcastle clobbered Aston Villa 5-1 to start the season but has since lost to Man City, Liverpool, and Brighton in wildly-different and alarming fashion. Eddie Howe’s Magpies are hanging in every game according to the advanced stats and haven’t gotten any rub of the green. And even when they have — a 1-0 lead and early red card versus Liverpool — they’ve wasted it.
With a win, Brentford again becomes a bonafide top-half side and can start daydreaming of taking the next step when Ivan Toney returns in January. If Newcastle wins, it won’t be favored to lose again until November even with Champions League action beginning this week.
Big one, this.
How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)
TV channel: NBC
Eddie Howe will know the threat presented by Brentford but will be super relieved to be playing a not-huge name at Newcastle’s hallowed grounds.
But the bigger question is whether Howe’s loyalty to his Starting XI will remain the same, hopeful that the change in opposition makes Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon more productive. All told, a team with a win and three losses has eight players who’ve played 300+ minutes while Callum Wilson (76 minutes) and Harvey Barnes (70 minutes) have looked bright in very limited time.
Joe Willock and Emil Krafth remain out of the lineup, while we await updates on the statuses of Sven Botman, Sandro Tonali, Javi Manquillo, and Elliot Anderson.
The Bees have been dangerous in most of their games but have only truly stopped an opponent once — in the 3-0 win at Fulham that very much abides by the score line.
Brentford, like Newcastle, has been trying to fight fire with fire when it comes to attacking and defending, though it has to be acknowledged that the Bees have played a decidedly weaker schedule and saw Bournemouth hang 3+ expected goals on the board in a fortunate 2-2 draw.
Ivan Toney, Joshua Dasilva, and Shandon Baptiste are the unavailable, while Mikkel Damsgaard’s status is in question.
Four-goal Bryan Mbeumo has been fantastic to start the season and Mathias Jensen has been pulling the strings behind him.