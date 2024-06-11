 Skip navigation
2024 Copa America — Team Power Rankings

  
Published June 11, 2024 01:14 PM

The 2024 Copa America is here, and Argentina will look to do something as impressive as anything done since Spain’s remarkable EURO-World Cup-EURO run from 2008-2012.

[ MORE: Copa America predictions ]

Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste won Copa America 2021 before claiming the World Cup a year later. Now manager Lionel Scaloni can deliver a share of CONMEBOL history to Argentina.

[ MORE: Copa America schedule ]

It won’t be easy. Colombia hasn’t lost in 22 matches, Brazil is deep and powerful, and Uruguay has a very strong first unit. Hosts United States and neighbors Mexico are anything short of walkovers.

U

R

16. Bolivia
15. Paraguay
14. Costa Rica
13. Venezuela

This is perhaps a bit unfair to Venezuela, who’ve hung with Italy and beaten Paraguay and Chile in the last year. But there’s also a scoreless draw with Guatemala and the goals have been too few. Costa Rica is not Los Ticos the world’s come to know and won’t challenge in a horrid group with Brazil, Colombia, and Paraguay.

S

12. Canada
11. Jamaica
10. Panama
9. Chile

You wouldn’t be surprised to see any of these teams score a big upset in any single game, but the depth to challenge over an entire group stage — let alone a knockout round affair or two — just isn’t there.

The middle class

8. Peru
7. Ecuador
6. Mexico
5. United States

Any of these sides can put together a fine tournament but all are just as capable of missing the knockout rounds. Ecuador and Mexico should be thankful of their Group B draw with Venezuela and Jamaica, as should the latter two be grateful their two powers are beatable.

The favorites

4. Uruguay
3. Colombia
2. Brazil
1. Argentina

Argentina’s top spot comes from the tournament savvy of this group, but strong arguments can be made for any of the other three. Colombia is full of positive vibes right now, as USMNT witnessed in the 5-1 blowout loss at the weekend, while Uruguay has won most of its games since the start of 2023, often in decisive fashion. Brazil’s Brazil. Their last three outings are wins over England sandwiched around a 3-3 draw with Spain, all of them away from South America.